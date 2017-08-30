President confident unity Government will continue

President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday said he is confident the unity Government will continue until 2020.

Sirisena told local newspaper editors that despite attempts by the opposition to topple his Government he will ensure it remains till his term in office ends.

Sirisena, who heads the Sri Lanka Freedom Party is under pressure to withdraw from the agreement with the United National Party.

His refusal to do so has led to a rift in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party with some members threatening to leave and join the opposition.

Sirisena said that there are divisions within any political party and the degree of the rift changes from time to time.

He said that charges against violation of party discipline are being studied and action would be taken after completion of investigations.

Sirisena said he is dedicated and committed to build the Sri Lanka Freedom Party as a clean, unstained, uncorrupt and principled party that provides leadership to the nation through honest and dedicated politicians.

“The people in the country yearn for unstained politicians and my determination is to ensure that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party is a party that provides such politicians to make the people’s dream a reality,” he said.

Asked about the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on Sri Lanka, President Sirisena said that the government would continue to implement the agreed terms.

“It is a slow process and we cannot have speedy solutions. However we have categorically stated that the government would implement those clauses while safeguarding the sovereignty and independence and only the steps that are compatible to the country would be taken,” he said. (Colombo Gazette)