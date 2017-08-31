Sri Lanka in talks with China to establish LNG power plant

Sri Lanka is in talks with China to establish a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power plant in the south of the country.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told participants at an event that discussions are underway with China to have an LNG plant in Hambantota, the Asia Pacific Daily (APD) news reported.

China has already heavily invested in Hambantota through a port an international airport and a proposed economic zone.

The Prime Minister said that steps have already been taken to have two LNG plants in the country with the assistance of India and Japan.

He said the third LNG power plant is likely to have Chinese involvement while tenders have also been called for a fourth LNG plant.

“If all this is successful we will have four LNG power plants established at the same time,” he said at the opening of the Facets 2017 gem and jewellery show.

Sri Lanka has been suffering from power cuts in recent times as it depends heavily on hydropower and coal power. (Colombo Gazette)