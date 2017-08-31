Stray cattle to be detained and removed from the streets

The Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development says all stray cattle will be removed from the streets of Colombo and surrounding areas.

Megapolis and Western Development Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka said that the cattle will be removed in order to save the lives of the animals and public and keep the city clean.

He said that stray cattle will be removed from the streets in the Colombo, Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia, Moratuwa, Kotte, Kaduwela, Kotikawatte, Mulleriyawa and Kollonawa municipal and urban council areas.

“We urge cattle owners not to release cattle to the streets. Cattle found on the streets will be removed,” he said.

He also said that cattle owners must have a valid licence to have cattle at their premises.

The Minister said that recently polythene was found in a bull found dead on the streets and this showed the animals were not safe on the streets.

With steps being taken to develop the city, the Minister says the Government can no longer allow cattle to walk freely on the streets.

He says stray cattle have in the past caused road accidents and also resulted in traffic congestion and so they must be removed from the streets. (Colombo Gazette)