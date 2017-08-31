US says Sri Lanka key partner in Trump’s strategy for South Asia

The United States considers Sri Lanka as an important partner in South Asia and would continue to extend whatever possible assistance.

United States Acting Assistant Secretary of State, Alice Wells said that US President Donald Trump finalized the new strategy programme for South Asia and the Pacific Region and Sri Lanka is prominent among the partners of the US in this region.

She said Sri Lanka has been listed for assistance under the US Government foreign aid agency, Millennium Challenge Corporation in the near future.

Wells also praised the progress made by Sri Lanka under the leadership of President Maithripala Sirisena in the democratic reforms and reconciliation process. She said that the US highly appreciates the “ambitious reforms agenda and historic steps towards reconciliation boldly undertaken by President Sirisena.”

She said that the US would continue to extend fullest support to Sri Lanka’s development process and reconciliation.

The United States Acting Assistant Secretary of State expressed appreciation over the progress made by Sri Lanka in many areas such as transitional justice, communal amity, constitutional reforms, development and peace and stability. (Colombo Gazette)