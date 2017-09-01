Fonseka ready to testify against Jayasuriya in court on war
Former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka says he is prepared to testify against former Army Commander Jagath Jayasuriya in court on the alleged crimes committed by him during the war.
Fonseka, under who Jayasuriya served during the war, said that he had received information on crimes committed by Jayasuriya.
Jayasuriya was made Army Commander during the Mahinda Rajapaksa regime and was also promoted to the rank of a General.
Earlier this week the Army rejected war crimes allegations raised against Jayasuriya.
Army spokesman Brigadier Roshan Seneviratne said the allegations are baseless and shows that the ideology of the LTTE still remains.
The International Truth and Justice Project, a human rights group had filed war crimes charges in Brazil and Colombia against Jagath Jayasuriya, who just concluded his term as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in Latin America.
The International Truth and Justice Project has accused Jayasuriya of being involved in war crimes during the final phase of the civil war in 2009.
The United Nations estimated between 40 and 70 thousand Tamil civilians were killed in the last months of the Sri Lankan war and a 2015 UN Investigation found reasonable grounds to conclude the Sri Lankan military had committed systematic and widespread violations of international humanitarian law.
The lawsuit filed in Brasilia and Bogotá on Monday alleges that General Jayasuriya bears individual criminal responsibility as the commander of units that committed repeated attacks on hospitals, acts of torture and sexual violence, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.
“It is an outrage that a man like this, named in UN reports, should be sent as a diplomat abroad and accredited given what he has done. The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) and its Latin American partners would have liked to see the General stand trial but instead we understand he’s suddenly fled the region and returned to Sri Lanka,” said the ITJP’s executive director, South African human rights lawyer, Yasmin Sooka.
However Government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said that the Government will not back baseless allegations against any military officer.
He said the Government will however investigate war time disappearances and other allegations related to the conflict. (Colombo Gazette)
Great get this cleared off by having all information and pieces of evidence from field marshal Sarath Fonseka BEFORE THIS CANCER START RINGING UNTIL THE NEXT ELECTIONS.
Well well well, This is the first and only stupid man that came out with a white flag story to Fredrica Janz and hoped it would propel him to the presidency which as we
all know back fired… This time having got less than 10,000 votes having lost all the
elections contested by his party, He had a good chance in the UNP, But now he has dug his own grave and thankfully it was he himself spared the party and its people
Sarath Fonseka seems to be an opportunistic traitor, always willing to give away his own countrymen for a chance of getting publicity. He was against the people who he took orders from and now against his juniors. It is time that he takes responsibility for his own work.
In our ancient kings time, he would be punished by sitting him on an alawanguwa. The papers should not publish anything he utters hereafter.