Journalist assaulted while distributing leaflets at Jaffna event

A journalist was assaulted while he was distributing leaflets at an event in Jaffna today.

Journalist N. Parameshwaran said he was assaulted by a family member of former Tamil politician Appapillai Amirthalingam.

Parameshwaran said he had distributed leaflets questioning why Amirthalingam had not opposed the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in 1979.

He says at that time a family member of Amirthalingam assaulted him. (Colombo Gazette)