President assures will protect Jagath Jayasuriya and troops

The Government today assured it will protect former Army Commander Jagath Jayasuriya and troops who battled against the LTTE.

President Maithripala Sirisena, speaking at the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) 66th anniversary celebrations, said that Jayasuriya’s issue is not a domestic issue.

He assured he will not let anyone touch Jayasuriya or soldiers who fought the war.

The International Truth and Justice Project, a human rights group had filed war crimes charges in Brazil and Colombia against Jagath Jayasuriya, who just concluded his term as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in Latin America.

The International Truth and Justice Project accused Jayasuriya of being involved in war crimes during the final phase of the civil war in 2009.

The United Nations estimated between 40 and 70 thousand Tamil civilians were killed in the last months of the Sri Lankan war and a 2015 UN Investigation found reasonable grounds to conclude the Sri Lankan military had committed systematic and widespread violations of international humanitarian law.

The lawsuit filed in Brasilia and Bogotá alleges that General Jayasuriya bears individual criminal responsibility as the commander of units that committed repeated attacks on hospitals, acts of torture and sexual violence, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

“It is an outrage that a man like this, named in UN reports, should be sent as a diplomat abroad and accredited given what he has done. The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) and its Latin American partners would have liked to see the General stand trial but instead we understand he’s suddenly fled the region and returned to Sri Lanka,” said the ITJP’s executive director, South African human rights lawyer, Yasmin Sooka.

However President Maithripala Sirisena said he will not dance to the tune of non-governmental organisations.

He says while there are some good non-governmental organisations, there are also those he will not work with. (Colombo Gazette)