SLFP defends decision to work with the UNP

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) today defended its decision to work with the United National Party (UNP) in the unity Government.

President Maithripala Sirisena, speaking at the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) 66th anniversary celebrations in Colombo today, said that the SLFP did not join hands with the UNP to play musical chairs.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and joint opposition members of the SLFP had boycotted the SLFP anniversary celebrations today.

Sirisena said some SLFP members had decided not to attend on the basis that they could not agree to the unity between the SLFP and the UNP.

The President says now the country is not facing any pressure from the international community and this is because of the formation of a unity Government. (Colombo Gazette)