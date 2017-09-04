Demonstrations held in support and against Sarath Fonseka

Demonstrations were held in support and against former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka in the Kiribathgoda area today.

The protest against Fonseka was organised by the joint opposition.

The joint opposition condemned the recent statements made by Fonseka against former Army Commander Jagath Jayasuriya.

Fonseka had said he was willing to testify against Jayasuriya in court over the war.

Meanwhile, Fonseka attended the demonstration held in his support. Speaking to reporters at the demonstration, Fonseka said that the leaders of this country must take action against top military officers accused of various crimes.

The Government yesterday assured it will protect former Army Commander Jagath Jayasuriya and troops who battled against the LTTE.

President Maithripala Sirisena, speaking at the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) 66th anniversary celebrations, said that Jayasuriya’s issue is not a domestic issue.

He assured he will not let anyone touch Jayasuriya or soldiers who fought the war. (Colombo Gazette)