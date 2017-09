Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena arrested by CCD

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) arrested former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena today.

Gunawardena, a former chairman of the Development Lotteries Board, was arrested by the CCD for allegedly misusing Government vehicles.

He was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate and remanded till September 18. (Colombo Gazette)