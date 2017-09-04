President says concept of consensual politics will continue

President Maithripala Sirisena says the concept of consensual politics will continue in future as well.

He says the consensual Government currently in power has been able to meet the expectations of the public over the past two and a half years.

The President was speaking at the launch of ‘Vision 2025 – A Rich Country’, the Economic Development Plan of the Government, which was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the BMICH, today.

The President further said that forming a consensual Government gave the country a new political experience which has never seen before by anyone, for the betterment of the country and its people.

He says no matter what allegations are raised against the consensual Government, or how challenging the journey, it is a must that the consensual Government continues for the benefit of the country and its people.

“Although, we cannot achieve 100% successful results from the consensual Government in a short span of time, which was built uniting two main rival political parties over 60 years, all were able to fulfill that challenging responsibility while fulfilling their duties in a more disciplinary manner during the past two and half years,” he said.

The President emphasized that in future the responsibilities towards the country and the people will be fulfilled with commitment, while taking forward the concept of consensual politics with a comprehensive understanding. (Colombo Gazette)