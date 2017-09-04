Sri Lanka provides humanitarian assistance to people of Nepal

The Ambassador for Sri Lanka to Nepal Swarna Perera will handover USD 50,000 from the Government and people of Sri Lanka as humanitarian assistance for those affected by the devastation caused by floods and landslides in Nepal, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Recent torrential rain causing floods and landslides in Nepal has resulted in the loss of life and property in 35 districts.

Over 1.7 million people have been affected with over 40,000 homes destroyed and damage caused to over 190,000 homes.