Eight Canadians complain to Katunayake Police against airline

Eight Canadians have filed a complaint with the Katunayake Police against SriLankan airlines, officials said.

The Canadians said that they had been refused seats on a SriLankan airlines flight today despite having purchased tickets.

The Canadians told the Police that they had reported to the SriLankan airlines counter at the airport two hours ahead of the flight departure.

However the airline had said that the seats were full.

The Canadians urged the Police to investigate how they were issued tickets and yet were not allocated seats on the flight. (Colombo Gazette)

Report by Indika Sri Aravinda