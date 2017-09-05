Sri Lanka disappearance event to be held at UK Parliament

An event on disappearances in Sri Lanka is to be held at the British Parliament this week.

The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is organizing the event at the British Parliament to highlight the plight of thousands of Tamils who have disappeared in the island.

The UN Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearance, following a visit to Sri Lanka in November 2015, stated that Sri Lanka has the second largest number of enforced disappearance cases before the Working Group. Sri Lanka has not provided any meaningful domestic or international remedies for the relatives and friends of the victims to know what happened to their loved ones.

There will be several speakers, including British Members of Parliament and other dignitaries, who will discuss the plight of the disappeared and what steps should be taken to bring Sri Lankan Security forces to face justice.

This discussion is taking place in light of the latest developments, when Commander of Sri Lankan Forces during the war Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka, who is also a Cabinet Minister, confirming that Sri Lankan Security Forces Committed War Crimes against Tamils during and after the war ended.

Field Marshall Fonseka’s confession to war Crimes committed by forces under his command came, when he summoned journalists to his office on September 1st and said that he has information about General Jayasuria committing war crimes and that he is ready to give evidence. “I know he committed Crimes and ready to testify before a proper investigation.” Fieled Marshal Fonseka also said that other officers also committed war crimes: “I have information regarding those who committed crimes,” he told journalists. (Colombo Gazette)