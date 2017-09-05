Sri Lanka’s highest building to be completed by March next year

Construction work on Sri Lanka’s highest building, the Lotus Tower, which will be 350 meters high, will be completed by March next year.

President Maithripala Sirisena today made an observation visit to the Lotus Tower which is being constructed in Colombo.

The President had cordial discussions with the engineers and gave them instructions to make the construction work efficient, the President’s office said.

The tower will facilitate the transmission of signals of 50 TV Channels and over 35 FM Radio Stations and will also have a revolving restaurant.

The construction of the Lotus Tower is being managed by China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation (CEIEC). (Colombo Gazette)