PM says development of the country will come at a cost

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the development of the country will come at a cost.

Speaking at an event at the UNP headquarters today, the Prime Minister said that he was held up in traffic today as a result of the construction of the Rajagiriya overhead bridge.

He said the public will face similar issues when the country moves forward.

The Prime Minister said the current Government, since taking office in 2015, has achieved a lot.

He says the Government has provided over 400,000 jobs, given houses, reduced the price of fuel and increased the monthly wage of Government employees. (Colombo Gazette)