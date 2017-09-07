EU tells Government to give families of missing answers

The European Union (EU) today asserted that the Government must give answers to the families of those reported missing.

An EU monitoring mission for GSP Plus met the relatives of the disappeared in Kilinochchi on 200th day of their protest.

“Govt needs to urgently tell relatives the fate of their loved ones. 5 of the mothers have died since the protest started without closure,” the EU office in Colombo tweeted.

In May this year the European Commission decided to grant GSP plus to Sri Lanka giving Sri Lanka access to the EU market under the special scheme.

However, as is the case for all countries benefitting from GSP Plus, the removal of customs duties for Sri Lanka is accompanied by rigorous monitoring. (Colombo Gazette)