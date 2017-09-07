No faith Norochcholai plant will last its full lifetime

The Government has no faith the Norochcholai coal power plant will last its full lifetime.

Deputy Minister of Power and Energy Ajith Perera told Parliament today that the lifetime of one plant at the Norochcholai Coal Power Plant expires in 2041 and the other on 2044.

However he said the Government has doubts if the plant will last its full lifetime considering the several breakdowns it faced since it was commissioned.

The Deputy Minister said the Government hopes to have another coal power plant as well as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power plants and solar and wind power plants to meet the electricity requirements of the country in the near future. (Colombo Gazette)