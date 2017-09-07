Sri Lanka will never forget Pakistan’s support during war

Sri Lanka says it will never forget Pakistan’s unconditional support during the war against the LTTE.

To commemorate the ultimate sacrifices rendered by valiant Pakistan’s Armed Forces during the 1965 war, the High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka celebrated Pakistan’s 52nd Defence Day in Colombo.

The Defence Advisor of Pakistan, Col. Sajjad Ali in his welcome address highlighted the role of Armed forces in largely eliminating the scourge of extremism and terrorism from the soil of Pakistan and bringing peace and stability in the country. National anthems of both brotherly countries were played by a decorated Sri Lanka Navy band.

State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra read out the message of the President of Pakistan. In his message, President Mamnoon Hussain stressed to imbibe the spirit of September 6 as the country is confronting with the challenges of extremism and terrorism. The President said that no nation in the world has paid a heavy price in terms of property and precious lives as the people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

President Mamnoon Hussain emphasized that the Government of Pakistan, with the support of entire political spectrum and people, has launched National Action Plan under which the armed forces and law enforcement agencies are successfully rooting out the menace of terrorism and extremism from the country.

Operation Ruddul Fassad, an extension of operation Zarb-e-Azb is progressing successfully and will continue till the last terrorist is eliminated, he added. The President declared resolve to revive the spirit of unity of September 6 in meeting new challenges and make Pakistan one of the greatest nations of the world.

After reading out the message of the President of Pakistan, Dr. Sarfraz Sipra expressed his gratitude to the guests who had spared time to express their solidarity with Pakistan through their presence.

The Chief Guest, State Minister of Defence, Ruwan Wijewardene, in his remarks, said that the relations between the two countries, over a period of time, have gained strength in all spheres and domains. History of relationship and friendship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is as long as their inception. Sri Lanka can never forget Pakistan’s continuous and unconditional support during war against LTTE, he underscored.

Ruwan Wijewardene said that Pakistan paid a very high cost in eliminating terrorism from its soil since one and half decade. Sri Lanka is firmly standing with Pakistani brethren and wish that any remaining problems faced by them are eliminated as soon as possible.

Later, the Chief Guest along with Commanders of Sri Lanka Army, Navy, Acting High Commissioner and Defense Advisor cut the cake on the occasion.

The day is observed on 6th September every year nationally and abroad with great fervour to pay homage to the martyrs and their families who gave supreme sacrifices for the defense of their motherland during the Pakistan-India War in 1965.

The event was attended by a large gathering including Sri Lankan Government Ministers, Commanders of Sri Lanka Army and Navy, High Commissioners/Ambassadors, senior most officers of Armed Forces of Sri Lanka, Government officials, Pakistani community and important personalities from different walks of life. (Colombo Gazette)