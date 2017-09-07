Weeratunga found guilty, sentenced to three years in jail

Lalith Weeratunga, the secretary to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and former Telecom Regulatory Commission Chairman Anusha Pelpita, were today found guilty in the ‘sil redi’ case.

They were both sentenced to three years in jail by the Colombo High Court, and ordered to pay Rs. 2 million each as a fine and Rs. 50 million each as compensation.

They were accused of misappropriating Rs. 620 million of Government funds to distribute ‘sil redi’, cloth used by Buddhist devotees, to voters during the 2015 Presidential elections.

In 2015 the Colombo High Court had released Weeratunga and Pelpita on bail in the case. (Colombo Gazette)