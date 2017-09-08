John says abortion, LGBT rights will not be legalised

The Government says abortion and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rights will not be legalised.

Tourism and Christian Affairs Minister John Amaratunga said that he had received an assurance from Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that abortion will not be legalised.

He said that even if the cabinet considers it, both he and the Prime Minister will strongly oppose it.

The Minister also said that there will not be any move to include LGBT rights in the Constitution.

Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne said recently that cabinet will discuss the proposal on making abortion legal once it is recived

He said that making abortion legal is only a proposal discussed at a meeting recently.

The Minister said the proposal has not been put forward to the Health Ministry or the Government.

He however said that once the proposal is received it will be discussed by the cabinet.

The proposal was based on the right a mother should have if pregnant as a result of rape or if a serious medical disorder is detected in the embryo.

Recently the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka expressed concerns over moves to legalize abortion under special circumstances and urged the Government not to legalize abortion under any circumstances.

Issuing a statement the Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Sri Lanka said it was deeply concerned at the news that a cabinet decision has been made to legalize abortion on two counts and is to be presented to the Parliament.

The Church condemned the Government decision to legalize abortion under two instances saying that the Catholic Church believes that life begins at conception and no one has the right to take a life. (Colombo Gazette)

Report by Indika Sri Aravinda