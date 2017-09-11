Aloysius before commission again, told to return on Wednesday

Arjun Aloysius appeared before the Presidential Commission investigating the treasury bond scam for a fifth day in a row today.

He was later ordered to appear before the commission again on Wednesday, the Colombo Gazette reported.

Aloysius appeared before the Commission yesterday as well and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Telephone recordings played before the Presidential Commission last week revealed Arjun Aloysius leaked sensitive information he received from the Central Bank to his company.

The telephone recording indicated that Arjun Aloysius had received confidential information on making bids for the treasury bond.

The conversation also revealed that Arjun Aloysius had received advice from a powerful friend at that time.

He had conveyed the information to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Perpetual Treasuries Kasun Palisena.

Arjuna Mahendran was the Governor of the Central Bank at the time the alleged treasury bond scam took place.

Picture by Lalith Perera