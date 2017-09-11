China insists no hidden agenda in relationship with Sri Lanka

China has insisted there is no hidden agenda in its relationship with Sri Lanka, the Colombo Gazette reported.

A statement by the Chinese Embassy in Colombo quoted the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yi Xianliang as saying as a true friend of Sri Lanka, China offered assistance to Sri Lanka without any conditions.

“China always attaches great importance to the efforts of Sri Lankan Government to improve people’s living standards,” he said.

Ambassador Yi also emphasized that China’s cooperation with Sri Lanka has no hidden agenda and aims to seek a win-win situation.

“Some other country’s allegation on China-Sri Lanka cooperation in Port area (Hambantota port) is baseless and incorrect. China welcomes any interested third party to participate the cooperation and make joint efforts to build Sri Lanka into the regional hub,” he said.

President Maithripala Sirisena and the Chinese Ambassador recently participated in the groundbreaking ceremony to construct an agricultural economic center in Kaduruwela, Polonnaruwa funded by the Chinese.

President Sirisena said the Agricultural Economic Centre would be built at a cost of Rs. 50.2 million under the assistance of the Chinese Government.

The new center will comprise of a main commercial complex and an agricultural complex including stalls, children’s play area, cafeterias, banking facilities and sanitary facilities.

China is also funding a well-drilling project in Welikanda, Polonnaruwa.