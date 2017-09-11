Lalith Weeratunga and Anusha Pelpita appeal against court ruling

Lawyers appearing for Lalith Weeratunga, secretary to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Telecom Regulatory Commission Chairman Anusha Pelpita today filed an appeal against the recent Colombo High Court ruling which found them guilty in a corruption case, the Colombo Gazette reported.

Weeratunga and Pelpita were found guilty in the ‘sil redi’ case and were sentenced to three years in jail by the Colombo High Court, and ordered to pay Rs. 2 million each as a fine and Rs. 50 million each as compensation.

They were accused of misappropriating Rs. 620 million of Government funds to distribute ‘sil redi’, cloth used by Buddhist devotees, to voters during the 2015 Presidential elections.