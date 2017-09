President sacks Deputy Tourism Minister Arundika Fernando

President Maithripala Sirisena has sacked Deputy Tourism Minister Arundika Fernando, the Colombo Gazette reported.

Arundika Fernando has in recent times had a very close association with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The President’s office said that Fernando was sacked in accordance with the power vested in the President under the clause 46 (3) (a).

The decision will take effect from today (12).