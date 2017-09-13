Gazette signed to operationalise Office on Missing Persons

President Maithripala Sirisena in his capacity as Minister of National Integration and Reconciliation, has signed the Gazette notification to operationalize the Office on Missing Persons, the Colombo Gazette reported.

The Office on Missing Persons Act No. 14 of 2016 and amended by Act No. 9 of 2017 comes into implementation and operation with effect from 15th September, as the President has placed his signature on the Gazette Notification, the Ministry of National Integration and Reconciliation said.

“By virtue of the powers vested in me by Section 1 (2) of the Office on Missing Persons (Establishment, Administration and Discharge of Functions) Act, No. 14 of 2016 as amended by Act, No. 9 of 2017, I, Maithripala Sirisena, Minister of National Integration and Reconciliation do by this Order, appoint September 15, 2017 to be the date on which the provisions of Parts I, II, III, IV and V of the aforesaid Act shall come into operation,” the gazette states.

Accordingly, the OMP will be established and its functions, duties, and mandate will come into operation with effect from 15th September.

This initiative comes one week after the discussions the President had with the family members of the missing persons.

V. Sivagnanasothy, Secretary Ministry of National Integration and Reconciliation said the operationalization of the OMP marks another significant step taken forward in Sri Lanka’s path to reconciliation by the Good Governance Government.