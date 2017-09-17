SAITM Says GMC Will Review Decision On Rejecting Applications

The Management of the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) said that the Head of Registration Applications, General Medical Council (GMC), UK, Richard Amison has confirmed that the qualification criteria and acceptance of applications from South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) graduates to the GMC will be reviewed as and when the concerns in question is resolved.

As clarified by the GMC to SAITM, it states that it is not in a position to determine any of the legal or factual issues involved, but will proceed to review the quandary following the direction of the Government of Sri Lanka and other legal institutions. SAITM further informs that they are in par with the necessary requirements for graduates to apply to the GMC.

Himali Jayatilake, Deputy Chairperson of SAITM said that SAITM has been represented to the GMC by the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) to halt SAITM graduates from applying.

The Management of SAITM stated that they are in discussion with the GMC, UK towards a mutually beneficial solution that will enable SAITM students to submit their applications if any and work towards an immediate resolution.