Sanga Sabha To Urge Chief Prelates To Boycott State Events

The Sri Lanka Sanga Sabha is to urge the Chief Prelates to boycott State events in response to some comments made by Minister Sarath Fonseka and Deputy Minister Ranjan Ramanayake against the Buddhist clergy.

A spokesperson for the Sanga Sabha told The Sunday Leader that the statements made by Fonseka and Ramanayake cannot be accepted.

The spokesperson said that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be urged to take action against Fonseka and Ramanayake.

The Sanga Sabha is to also call on the Catholic Church to condemn the statements made by Ramanayake who is a Catholic.

Fonseka had recently described the Venerable Elle Gunawansa Thera as a mad man in robes.

Ramanayake had also made comments critical of Buddhist monks.