SLFP Group Maintain Threat To Split

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

A group of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) members have maintained they will split from the government in December if President Maithripala Sirisena does not address their concerns.

Deputy Minister and SLFP member Nimal Lanza told The Sunday Leader there is no change in the demand that the SLFP withdraws from the government.

He said that if the SLFP continues to work with the United National Party (UNP) a major split in the SLFP by December will be inevitable.