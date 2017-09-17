Unveiling The Landmark In Sri Lanka’s Real Estate Sector

The highly lucrative real estate development industry in Sri Lanka today has a new player added to its portfolio with the launch of Landmark Developers Holding (Pvt) Ltd. The launch was held under the patronage of Chief Guests Isura Devapriya, Chief Minister of the Western Province, Dr. Nalin Jayasuriya, Chairman of McQuire Rens & Jones Group, and Guests of Honour Pandu Bandaranayake, Chairman of the Ceylon German Technical Training Institute at “The Stables” Park Street Mews.

Speaking at the launch Managing Director of Landmark Developers Eksith Hanpangama said, “Sri Lankan real estate has come a long way to become one of the fastest growing markets in the region. With the facelift to urban infrastructure, Colombo in particular is becoming an attractive city for both local and foreign investors. Subsequently, to match this demand, the growing population with its increasing income levels are constantly seeking upgrades and for a better quality of life.”

Founded in early 2017, Landmark’s vision is to become the leader in Sri Lankan sustainable real estate solutions with a global presence. A family affair, their efforts are headed by Chairperson Neelangani Hapangama. A textile designer by profession, Neelangani is a pioneer in designing children’s furniture and children’s toys. Her excellence and dedication to the industry has not only made her one among the leading businesswomen in the sector but also a notable figure in Australian and European markets for the past 30 years.

Managing Director Eksith Hapangama takes up after his mother in his pursuit of business after having read for both his first and second degrees in Business Administration in Australia. Hailing from the marketing industry, Eksith has always been among the younger more enthusiastic businessmen keen on innovation and changing traditional business models to adapt to the rapidly changing industries.

Landmark Developer’s vast portfolio currently includes development of apartments and commercial buildings, facility management and maintenance, legal and financial consultations, blocking and selling of land plots for residential and commercial purposes, construction of property on existing land, compact or “Nano Homes”, interior designing, feasibility reports and facilitating overseas real estate investments in countries including Australia, the USA, the United Kingdom, the UAE and Maldives.

One of Landmark Developers pioneering projects, Park Residencies was also unveiled at the gala event. Park Residencies is home to twelve luxury boutique apartments in Pagoda Road.

These luxury living spaces will include a yoga studio, fully-equipped gym, pool and a café that will cater to the residents living in the property. Differentiating itself from others in the industry that promote secluded living, Landmark Developers strives to create a sense of community and family among its residents.

“We are driven by the need to provide housing for most Sri Lankans. We have seen a demand and a genuine need for housing and home-ownership in the country and the best way to start addressing this demand is by aligning our strategy to complement this growing need and building different types of living and commercial spaces for people with varying needs. Landmark Developers is keen on educating younger people who set out to buy their first home, the importance of sustainable lifestyles,” Hapangama added.

The developers strongly believe in climate change and its adverse effects. The property developer hopes to contribute positively to the environment by adopting green building practices and developing sustainable properties across the country. Within their sustainable and green strategy in mind, they hope to initiate two Nano Home projects in Nugegoda and Thalawathugoda. These luxury homes will be sold at an affordable cost and consist of facilities such as three bedrooms, back yards, solar power, plunge pool and more in a 1,400 plus square feet of space.