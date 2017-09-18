CHINDIA – The Big Picture For Sri Lanka

by Trevor Jayetileke

Sri Lanka even after almost 70 years of Independence is still in the “Tea and Sympathy” Time Capsule. Even the ‘Vision 2025’ declared recently by our two “Yahapalanaya” Leaders are hoping to Double Exports and increase FDI to US$5000 a Year but whether it would provide a self-reliant Economic Base to generate sufficient Growth and create plenty of jobs is our perennial question?

The timely arrival of China and India (CHINDIA) is the main hope we now have for our future as well as our region and are the two main Economic Engines which will be the drivers of the Asian Century. The Belt Road Initiative of China (BRI) which is regarded as even bigger than the US Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe after WW2 hopes to extend the Chinese Economic Orbit into Asia, Middle East and Europe and China is expending Trillions of US$ for this from its Sovereign Wealth Funds. India on the other hand is planning a “Grand Strategy” – a Regional Concept to integrate the Indian Ocean and Pacific Oceans into the New Indo-Pacific Region which was made public in a Report: Security, Stability and Sustainability formulated by the Australian India Institute at the Melbourne University .

However it is believed that the two Indian Ocean powers namely India and Australia could join to lead the development of Indian Ocean regionalism. In addition on a separate proposed system where both India and Australia are members of the IOR-ARC could also deal with issues internal to the Indian Ocean. These concepts rely on the key role of the Sea Lane Trade Routes from the Persian Gulf through the Indian Ocean around to the East Asian trade routes of the Pacific Ocean. The report also respects China’s interests and sees the Sea Lane as a ‘Common Good” for the Region.

On the other hand the US which has provided the regional stabilizing factor using the US Pacific Command to operate from Bahrain in the Middle East housing the 5th Fleet right through the Indian Ocean and the Straits of Malacca into the South China Sea and bifurcating into one arm in Japan with the 7th Fleet and the other in South Korea with the 3rd Fleet. This scheme of things has held firm since the WW2 and provided the Platform for the Asia Pacific with China, Japan and South Korea deriving economic benefits mostly from the presence of the Sole Superpower maintaining stability. Watching the developing dynamics in the Asia Pacific the US has moved to maintain its command of the International Sea Lane by making its intentions clear by naming Sri Lanka as a Key Player in the Asia Pacific that sits at the Entrance of the International Sea Lane leading to the Asia Pacific like the ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ with a ‘JANUS’ like Geography and its dual facial profile looking East and West.

With such a Logistic Leverage Factor up its sleeves Sri Lanka poses the question with equanimity “WHAT DOES THE ASIA PACIFIC NEED” from a Economic standpoint and make the Asia Pacific the main driver of the World Economy in the 21st Century and thus also the ASIAN CENTURY fire. Since the ‘Doha’ round in 2001 the WTO the multilateral world trading body functions in low key and the world trading activity seems dysfunctional and its lifeblood is not coherent the way it was before. The US the Sole Superpower is in denial having dumped the TPP and the Paris Climate accord and after six months in office the new President Trump sees the Writing in the Sky watching the Great American Eclipse last month (21/8/17) which speaks for itself for the Dystopian world of today. Though the World Economy is moving rudderless the US still remains the biggest contributor to the total Gross Domestic Product of approx US$75 Trillion with China still trailing behind but closing.

With my personal experience been domiciled in Australia since 1985 I am convinced that we in the Asia Pacific primarily need a New Regional Body to meet the challenges and tackle Asia-Pac issues. Also the Straits of Malacca will find it difficult to cope with the sudden increase of logistic activity that will test its mighty status as a “Bottleneck” shaped entry point of most merchandise and cargo in Containers and Petroleum Products both Crude and Refined in Tankers and will certainly require an alternate/supplementary new Sea Route connecting the Indian Ocean and Pacific Seas. Its only recently that Mr. Subroto Bagchi delivered the Keynote address at a Forum in Sri Lanka and this entrepreneur ,business author and creator of the IT outfit MINDTREE mentioned fittingly that we need people like Moses and Mahathma Gandhi to accentuate Game Changing events to our times. I always held the view that irrespective whether one is an Expert or Layman, or well or not so well educated has a valuable contribution to make vital change to this world and “Mahathma” says that ‘YOU’ can be that CHANGER. Also the Indian Ocean has been Sri Lanka’s Oyster and I have found that we needed a Leader with a Vision and a well balanced and Shrewd Pragmatist with Charisma to draw the aspirations of our all our People of diverse backgrounds, dialects, races and religions living in it. The Asia Pacific needs a Moses to develop an alternate/Supplementary sea route to the Straits of Malacca and is a Suez Canal opportunity and Sri Lanka has the HR factor for it like in Logistics Expert Parakrama Dissanayake that made the China Sri Lanka Hambantota Port Deal a reality against all odds. The 21st Century is a time for IDEAS and not disruptive Wars like in the 20th Century and the future of our youth lies in the World that we prepare for them and at the moment its seems hopeless. Macroeconomic levers like monetary and fiscal that were manoeuvrable don’t seem to work effectively to solve modern day economic problems and Politicians of today lack the acumen to balance the fine art of politics and economics. We need the correct Artisan for the Job and for example Michelangelo the Italian painter and sculptor was able to create one masterpiece after another despite his hands been riddled with osteoarthritis during the latter part of his life.

As mentioned earlier Sri Lanka needs a self-reliant Economic Base to Trade its way out of the Debt Mountain it has accumulated since the halcyon early days of Independence from 1948 till 1956 when its world fell apart and a new “Vision 2025” declared quite like yesterday with much more Exports and FDI will not be sufficient to liquidate or reduce about US$55 Bln. debt in just a decade. As a Consult in Energy and knowledge in our Hydrocarbon potential acquired since 2001 I can without any doubt say that the Unearthing of our natural resource like Crude Oil may be the Panacea to get back on track. If not the “Arms Bowl of the Buddha” will remain our only asset the oil Tank Farm.

Trevor Jayetileke: B.Sc. (Cey), University of Colombo and Energy Consultant / Former Advisor to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources Development of Sri Lanka appointed through the “Diaspora Forum” 2009.,