Maldives Refuses To Free Lankan ‘Sniper’

The Maldives has refused to release a Sri Lankan accused of being a ‘sniper’ and who had alleged planned to kill the Maldives President.

Foreign Ministry sources told The Sunday Leader that the Maldives Attorney General’s Department had informed Sri Lanka that the ‘sniper’ cannot be released as he is facing a high profile case.

The family of the ‘sniper’ had urged the Maldives to release him saying he had been framed.

While Maldivian police have said that the Sri Lankan national in custody is a “sniper”, Sri Lanka has dismissed these claims saying that the man identified as Lahiru Madushanka is a dry fish seller.

The Criminal Court in the Maldives had remanded the Sri Lankan national after he was arrested in relation to the alleged assassination attempt of President Abdulla Yameen.