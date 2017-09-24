Sangakkara Dominates Surrey Awards Night

Kumar Sangakkara took home five trophies as Surrey reflected on their 2017 campaign at the club’s annual End of Season Awards.

The great Sri Lankan, who will retire from first-class cricket at the end of the season, was honoured with the Members’ Player of the Year, Player of the Year, Sylvester Clarke Large Rum Moment, Kia Batsman of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year gongs. Presented the awards by a number of the club’s hierarchy in front of a standing ovation from members in the Jardine Suite at the Kia Oval, Sangakkara celebrated a campaign that has seen him score eight first-class centuries so far.

On top of that, the 39-year-old was presented with an honorary life membership presented by Surrey chairman Richard Thompson before delivering a rousing speech that left Surrey members reflecting on the three years the batsman has spent with the club.

Ollie Pope’s innovative batting throughout that white ball form saw him pick up both the Supporters Club and Kia Young Player of the Year gongs. The 19-year-old batsman also reached his maiden County Championship century during the draw with Hampshire. After 24 wickets in red ball cricket and several match winning performances in the T20 Blast, Tom Curran was named as Kia Bowler of the Year.The most improved awards were shared with Ryan Patel, who also claimed the 2nd XI moment of the year, taking the Kia edition and Ben Foakes claiming the Supporters Club version. Will Jacks, who has featured regularly for Surrey 2nds and England U19s, was named as Academy Player of the Year. In the women’s game, captain and World Cup hero Nat Sciver was named as Ann Millington-Jones Player of the Season while Sophie Pout picked up the award for the County Player of the Year.

Other awards presented on the night went to Rikki Clarke, who collected his club cap, and long serving scorers Keith and Jennifer Booth, who will retire at the end of the season after 25 years of service.