SLFP MPs To Meet MS Individually And Split

by Indika Sri Aravinda

A group of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Parliamentarians are to meet President Maithripala Sirisena individually over the next few days and sit as independent members in Parliament.

Deputy Minister and SLFP member Duleep Wijesekera said that he and a few other SLFP members are to meet the President individually as opposed to one group.

Earlier, at least 20 SLFP members of the government were to split but now it is understood that only a few will cross. Among the SLFP parliamentarians set to meet the President over the next few days are Nimal Lanza and T. B. Ekanayake.

Former Deputy Minister Arundika Fernando told The Sunday Leader that while there was a decision earlier that some SLFP members will leave the government as one group, it has now been decided that they will meet the President individually and discuss their concerns before leaving the government.

He said that no one has an intention of toppling the government yet most SLFP members are unable to work with the United National Party.

He also said that there is no chance at this moment of President Maithripala Sirisena and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa working together.