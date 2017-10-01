Halloluwa’s Resignation Not Yet Accepted

by Ashanthi Warunasuriya

The Chairman of the state-owned Colombo Commercial Fertilizer Ltd, Thusitha Halloluwa, who tendered his resignation last week over a dispute with Minister of Agriculture Duminda Dissanayake, said that his resignation letter has not yet been accepted.

Halloluwa tendered his resignation over alleged interference in his work and pressure to back corrupt officials. Halloluwa said Colombo Commercial Fertilizer Ltd had been told to bear the cost of over Rs 1.5 million for morning meals for a project organized by the National Food Promotion Board, which he refused to do so.

He told The Sunday Leader he could not continue working with corrupt officials and so tendered his resignation.

Halloluwa also said that his resignation letter had not yet been formally accepted but yet he will not go back to his post.