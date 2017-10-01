HRC Issues Summons For Urgent Meeting On Rohingya Incident
The Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission has called for an urgent meeting tomorrow with several Ministries to discuss the incident involving Rohingya refugees.
The Cultural Affaies Ministry, Justice Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and the Ministry of Law and Order are among the institutions summoned for the meeting tomorrow.
The Police Department, Prisons Department and the local representatives of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have also been called for the meeting.
Chairperson of the Commission Deepika Udagama told The Sunday Leader that the Human Rights Commission will compile a report following the meeting and submit it to the government.
The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) was on Thursday ordered to investigate the incident in Mount Lavinia involving Rohingya refugees.
On Tuesday, a group led by monks protested outside a shelter housing 31 refugees most of them women and children, who had been rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy from a boat in Sri Lankan waters in April this year.The refugees were eventually evacuated to safety by the authorities.
In Sri Lanka, the presence of refugees and asylum-seekers is authorised by the government.
(ISA)
The emergence of more and more new groups formed by thugs in robes has become a problem for the Government and the country !
It is high time the Government introduces new legislation to ban all these fanatical
elements in the name of religion. present amongst the Buddhists, Muslims and others.It is not incorrect to compare their behavior to that of animals,
Do not Cringe to HRC. Who accepted the refugees to Sri Lanka. Parliament did not let the people know about this secret deal between the government and the HRC.
Keep Buddhism away from this present problem . do not use mischievous words to hit at Buddhists only. This does not happen in a democracy only where there is dictatorship
HRC is powerless against “saffron thugs”.
Not one has been arrested yet.
Our Buddhist monks’ despicable acts of hate against these Muslim refugees is inimical to the image of Sri Lanka. At a time when our country is trying to clear its name from being a intolerant and hateful, these acts come as shock to everyone.
Human right issue a summon minister relevant to monks criminal activities, meeting are eye wash srilanka are play double game, they to never respect law and order ,Vitiga murder case in Jaffna, was did by three judges were wonderful. & accused were sent to jail for live time and compaction to by accused 70000 thousand to the parents of the child.it lesion for rest of the srilankan judges ,and politicians