NPC Delegation For Indian Sojourn
by Ashanthi Warunasuriya
A Northern Provincial Council (NPC) delegation is to visit India next week.
The NPC delegation is to take part in seminars in India on an invitation extended to them.
At least 16 NPC members are to visit India from October 8 to October 14.
Have no faith in India as they have forced down our throats the white elephant the Provincial Councils which has more than double the parasite of representative without India not sticking to there agreement of disarming the LTTE but instead trining them and protecting them