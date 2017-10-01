Protesting Docs May Lose Their Jobs
Government doctors who go on strike without giving notice will stand to lose their jobs, Minister of Labour and Labour Relations John Seniviratne said.
The Minister told The Sunday Leader that no one can go on strike without giving prior notice.
He said that if government doctors go on strike without giving prior notice the Ministry of Health has a right to terminate their services on the basis that they have vacated their posts.
The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) on Friday said it will launch an unannounced strike if the government fails to address the issue over the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM).
Govt must fire these so called doctors and hire Indian doctors. In US ,President Reagan fired all the air controllers who went on strike.
Yes its high time the govt got tough with these goons, the public is inconvenienced because of the, they are striking for some irravant thing.
this Govt. has no Guts to fire these Uncivilised Barbarians
If the doctors are merely sacked for vacation of posts, they would not be left high and dry as they are in demand elsewhere including in foreign countries.
They should be debarred from leaving the country as their education had been
funded by the tax- payer’s money. They should be warned that their assets would be confiscated.
Hire and fire them. recruit new from even india/china or in any hell.
fire them and throw them in jail for a year