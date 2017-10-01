Protesting Docs May Lose Their Jobs

Government doctors who go on strike without giving notice will stand to lose their jobs, Minister of Labour and Labour Relations John Seniviratne said.

The Minister told The Sunday Leader that no one can go on strike without giving prior notice.

He said that if government doctors go on strike without giving prior notice the Ministry of Health has a right to terminate their services on the basis that they have vacated their posts.

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) on Friday said it will launch an unannounced strike if the government fails to address the issue over the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM).