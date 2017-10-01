State Institutions Continue To Snub RTI

by Indika Sri Aravinda

Over 100 complaints have been received by the Right To Information (RTI) Commission against several State institutions which have snubbed the RTI Act.

RTI Commission member S. G Punchihewa told The Sunday Leader that information officers at several State institutions have disregarded the RTI Act when approached by the public for information. Punchihewa said that the RTI Commission will make inquiries over the complaints received and take appropriate action.

He said that some institutions operating under Local Councils and the Agriculture Department are among the institutions which have disregarded the RTI Act. Punchihewa noted that government institutions must comply with the RTI Act and failure to do so could lead to action being taken against them.

The Commission member said that some private institutions are also misusing the Act, especially when bidding for tenders. He also noted that there are some shortcomings in the Act and amendments are likely to be proposed.

In May the RTI Commission concluded the hearing of some appeals, during which process appellants received the information that had been requested under the Act from Public Authorities noticed to appear before the Commission, to the satisfaction of the parties concerned.

The commission has been receiving many requests for guidance from Public Authorities in respect of procedural and substantive aspects of the RTI Act along with letters from Citizens (including public officers themselves) on injustices caused to them by the denial of information.