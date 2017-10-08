Basil Denies Backing War Crimes Claims
byAshanthi Warunasuriya
Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna member and former Minister Basil Rajapaksa denied claims he had backed war crimes allegations during his recent visit to the North.
Rajapaksa said that he noted that if a crime had been committed by any soldier then the local legal system can look into it. He insisted that he never gave the impression that the military had committed war crimes. The former Minister said that an international court is not required to investigate any crimes in Sri Lanka.
MR. BASIL RAJAPAKSHA, WHAT CAN YOU TELL US OR COMMENT ON WHITE VAN KIDNAPPING DURING YOUR FAMILY GOVERNING THE COUNTRY? HOW ABOUT THE CRIME OF LASANTHA WICKREMATUNGA BY THE ARMY OFFICERS SENT BY YOUR BROTHER GOTABAYA WHO WS THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE? AREN’T THOSE CRIMES COMMITTED BY THE SOLDIERS?
CAN YOU ELABORATE AS YOU WERE ONE OF THE BROTHERS WHO CONTROLLED THE COUNTRY DURING THE LAST REGIME 2004 TO END 2014? NOW THAT YOU ARE BLAMING THIS GOVERNMENT REGARDING TO CRIME BY SOLDIERS! BUT THEN YOU KEPT YOUR MOUTH SHUT? TELL US WHY? AREN’T YOU ALSO GUILTY OF TAKING PART INDIRECTLY ????HOW ABOUT MAHINDA ? NAMAL ? YOSHITHA ? DIDN’T THEY GET INVOLVED USING THE SOLDIERS ( nAVY AND THE aRMY) FOR THEIR PURPOSES ?????
THEN WHY DIN’T YOUR RECOMMEND FOR INVESTIGATION OF SUCH CRIMES DURING YOUR FAMILY CONTROLLING SRI LANKA ???
Hitler never acknowledged that his forces committed war crimes.
Basil, we are only interested with handful number of armed forces and of course two of your brothers on alleged war crimes. we are all aware most of the armed forces are good people. There is no possible war crimes against these people.