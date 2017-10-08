Basil Denies Backing War Crimes Claims

byAshanthi Warunasuriya

Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna member and former Minister Basil Rajapaksa denied claims he had backed war crimes allegations during his recent visit to the North.

Rajapaksa said that he noted that if a crime had been committed by any soldier then the local legal system can look into it. He insisted that he never gave the impression that the military had committed war crimes. The former Minister said that an international court is not required to investigate any crimes in Sri Lanka.