Coconut Shortage To Continue

The coconut shortage is expected to continue for the next few months, sources at the Coconut Development Authority said.

Sources said that one of main reasons for the shortage is the felling of coconut trees to make use of the land.

According to sources, between five to seven million coconut trees have been felled over the past ten years.

The spread of a disease had also forced some trees to be felled, sources said.