Four Bangladeshi Nationals Seeking Asylum Deported

Four Bangladeshi nationals who had arrived in Sri Lanka and sought political asylum were deported on arrival at the Katunayake airport on Thursday. Immigration officials said that the Bangladeshi nationals had sought to enter Sri Lanka and seek refuge with the UN refugee agency.

However the Bangladeshi nationals were refused entry into Sri Lanka and were deported.

Tourism Minister John Amaratunga told The Sunday Leader, Immigration officials must ensure foreigners do not enter Sri Lanka as tourists but with the intention of seeking asylum.

He said that once a foreigner enters Sri Lanka he or she cannot be deported once they seek refuge with the UN refugee agency UNHCR.