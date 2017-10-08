Land Filling For Port City Suspended

Land filling for the Colombo Port City has been temporarily suspended owing to rough seas, officials said.

Engineers at the Port City told The Sunday Leader on the condition of anonymity that land filling near the breakwater had to be temporarily suspended. The official said that ships used for land filling had to be sent back till the weather is more conducive to resume work. The official said that they expect the work on land filling to be on hold for approximately two months. The official however said that the need to temporarily suspend work was part of the agreement reached with the government.

The Colombo Port City is also facing a shortage of rocks, the official added. (ISA)