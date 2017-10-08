New Authority To Monitor Hate Speech
A new Authority is to be established to monitor the use of hate speech and take appropriate action.
Minister of National Co-existence Dialogue and Official Languages Mano Ganeshan told The Sunday Leader that hate speech is now being widely used by some groups.
He said the new Authority, once established, will monitor and recommend legal action on anyone promoting hate speech.
He said that religious organisations and non-governmental organisations which promote reconciliation will be registered with the new Authority. He noted that the recent incident in Mount Lavinia involving Rohingya refugees saw the use of hate speech. He said that the incident brought disrepute to Sri Lanka and similar incidents must be prevented in future.
(ISA)
MINISTER TELL US HOW FAR CAN YOU GET INTO THIS SUBJECT OF HATE SPEECH? WHERE WILL YOU DRAW THE LINE? HOW ARE YOU GOING TO DEFINE THE GROUPS? WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THE JO DOING?
HOW ABOUT THE GMOA ?( NOT ONLY SPEECH BUT INDIRECT CRIMES TOO DUE TO STIKES AT THE HOSPITALS ) THEN WHERE WILL YOU PUT THE GMOA? THIS IS IN THE SOUTH !!!! THEN WHAT TYPE OF HATE SPEECH DOES OCCUR IN THE NORTH AND EAST ??? HOW ARE YOU GOING TO TACKLE THEM ?? DO YOU HAVE AN UNBIASED MECHANISM ? HOW LONG WILL YOU TAKE TO SEE THE SOLUTION?? WHO IS GOING TO BACK YOU UP?EVERYONE WILL BE WATCHING YOU !!!
MR.MINISTER WHAT IS YOUR UNDERSTANDING OF FREEDOM OF SPEECH?
The. culprits. who indulge in hate speeches. are. mainly priests and other
religious leaders .They are generally political stooges.