New Authority To Monitor Hate Speech

A new Authority is to be established to monitor the use of hate speech and take appropriate action.

Minister of National Co-existence Dialogue and Official Languages Mano Ganeshan told The Sunday Leader that hate speech is now being widely used by some groups.

He said the new Authority, once established, will monitor and recommend legal action on anyone promoting hate speech.

He said that religious organisations and non-governmental organisations which promote reconciliation will be registered with the new Authority. He noted that the recent incident in Mount Lavinia involving Rohingya refugees saw the use of hate speech. He said that the incident brought disrepute to Sri Lanka and similar incidents must be prevented in future.

(ISA)