UK Minister Meets Families Of The Disappeared In Sri Lanka

UK Minister for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field met families of the disappeared in Sri Lanka last week and obtained their views on the Office of Missing Persons. The visiting Minister met families from both the Sinhalese and Tamil Communities.

Field was in Sri Lanka to discuss reconciliation, demining and the illegal wildlife trade. He visited Colombo and Jaffna as part of his first official visit to Sri Lanka since becoming Foreign Office Minister for Asia and the Pacific.

“The UK and Sri Lanka are long-standing friends, and we are committed to supporting Sri Lanka achieve its commitments on reconciliation and human rights. I welcome the Sri Lankan Government’s commitment to reconciliation and strengthening democracy,” Field said prior to arriving in Sri Lanka.