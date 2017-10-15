Maithri Gunaratne’s new political party to contest next polls

Former United National Party (UNP) member Maithri Gunaratne announced that his new political party, the United National Freedom Front, will contest the next elections.

Gunaratne said that the party will begin recruiting members and prepare to face the election.

He told reporters today that his new political party will look to be the third force in the country.

Gunaratne said that when he was in the UNP he looked to push for change in the party but eventually lost his party membership.

He said that anyone willing to follow the policies of his party can join them. (Colombo Gazette)