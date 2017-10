PM warns officials over delay to provide relief to flood victims

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe warned officials over the delay to provide relief to flood and landslide victims in Galle, Matara and Ratnapura.

The Prime Minister said that he wants a deadline set for the relief items to be provided.

He said that if the relevant authorities are unable to meet the deadline then he will speak with President Maithripala Sirisena and appoint others to do the job. (Colombo Gazette)