Pope notes Sri Lanka striving for reconciliation and healing

Pope Francis met on Friday with members of an organizing committee for the journey that he made to Sri Lanka back in January 2015, Radio Vatican reported.

“The possibility of visiting your country was a special grace for me, at a moment when, after years of strife and suffering, the nation was striving for reconciliation and healing. I was deeply moved by the great number of Sri Lankans, united across religions and cultures, who came out to greet me at the airport and along the road to Colombo,” he said.

“I was struck also by the moving and beautiful celebration of the canonization of Saint Joseph Vaz, the great missionary to the Pearl of the Indian Ocean, surely the high point of our time together, as well as by the vast crowds that gathered prayerfully around the Shrine of Our Lady of Madhu, symbol of refuge and reconciliation in Sri Lanka,” he said. (Colombo Gazette)