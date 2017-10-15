President confronts protesters in Jaffna

President Maithripala Sirisena confronted protesters in Jaffna who were demanding that Tamil political prisoners be released.

The protesters staged a black flag protest along the street used by the President’s convoy during his visit to Jaffna.

Tamil National Alliance members M. K. Sivajilingam and Suresh Premachandran were among those who took part in the protest.

President Maithripala Sirisena got down from his vehicle and attempted to calm the protesters.

However Sivajilingam and Premachandran slammed the President over his failure to release the Tamil political prisoners.

Sivajilingam told the President that he has the authority to take action and secure the release of the prisoners.

As the situation got tensed the President left and the Police placed a barricade preventing the protesters from getting close to the President. (Colombo Gazette)