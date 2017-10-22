Environmental Group Takes Port City To International Court

An environmental group is taking the Colombo Port City project to the international court.

Tilak Kariyawasam, Chairman and Executive Director of Sri Lanka Nature Group said that a Swiss legal firm has agreed to appear on their behalf against the Port City project. Kariyawasam said that they had two rounds of talks with a Swiss legal firm and will continue the discussion following the outcome of a case filed locally against the project.

Kariyawasam said that there is concern that the project will still have an impact on the environemnt despite assurances from the government. The environmentalist said that one of the concerns is related to sand dredging for the project.

However on Friday the Managing Director of Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd, Jiang Houliang was quoted in a statement as saying that sand dredging for the Port City project is being carried out after a detailed environmental impact assessment.

“It is carried out in a completely sustainable manner at distances of over 7km from the shoreline, and at depths of 15m or more. The dredging has no impact on coastal erosion or fisher livelihoods. Representatives of fishermen have come on board the dredger to personally observe the advanced technology we use. The dredgers used are the best in the world and their GPS tracking records are available for public scrutiny via internet,” he said.

(ISA)